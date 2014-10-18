Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Montevideo Wanderers 2 Penarol 1
Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 9 8 0 1 21 5 24
-------------------------
2 Penarol 10 5 4 1 17 7 19
3 Racing CM 9 6 1 2 19 16 19
4 Defensor Sporting 9 5 2 2 23 13 17
5 River Plate 9 5 0 4 17 12 15
6 El Tanque Sisley 9 4 3 2 13 12 15
7 Fenix 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
8 Sud America 9 3 4 2 12 11 13
9 Rentistas 9 4 1 4 13 13 13
10 Rampla Juniors 10 4 1 5 13 18 13
11 Montevideo Wanderers 10 4 0 6 15 16 12
12 Juventud 9 3 1 5 13 16 10
13 Atenas 9 3 0 6 12 18 9
14 Danubio 9 2 2 5 11 17 8
15 Cerro 9 1 2 6 4 20 5
16 Tacuarembo 9 1 1 7 12 19 4
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Racing CM v Sud America (1230)
Danubio v Juventud (1830)
El Tanque Sisley v Defensor Sporting (1830)
River Plate v Tacuarembo (1830)
Nacional M. v Rentistas (1900)
Atenas v Cerro (2200)