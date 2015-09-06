Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 6
Danubio 2 Defensor Sporting 3
Nacional M. 1 Plaza Colonia 0
Racing CM 2 Sud America 0
Rentistas 0 El Tanque Sisley 2
Villa Teresa 0 Juventud 0
Saturday, September 5
Liverpool 1 Cerro 0
Montevideo Wanderers 5 River Plate 1
Penarol 2 Fenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montevideo Wanderers 4 3 1 0 11 5 10
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
3 Nacional M. 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
4 Penarol 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
5 El Tanque Sisley 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
5 Fenix 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
7 Danubio 4 2 0 2 7 5 6
8 Rentistas 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
9 Racing CM 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
10 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Villa Teresa 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
12 Sud America 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
13 Plaza Colonia 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
14 River Plate 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
15 Cerro 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
16 Juventud 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1: Championship play-off