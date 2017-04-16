April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Boston River 4 Rampla Juniors 0
El Tanque Sisley 2 Sud America 1
Liverpool 0 Defensor Sporting 1
Saturday, April 15
Cerro 1 Nacional M. 3
Racing CM 0 Juventud 2
River Plate M. 3 Plaza Colonia 1
Wanderers 0 Fenix 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 11 8 2 1 18 9 26
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 11 7 3 1 16 8 24
3 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20
4 Cerro 11 5 4 2 22 14 19
5 Wanderers 11 6 1 4 18 14 19
6 El Tanque Sisley 11 6 0 5 16 19 18
7 Boston River 11 5 2 4 15 9 17
8 Fenix 11 4 4 3 19 14 16
9 River Plate M. 11 3 4 4 9 12 13
10 Rampla Juniors 11 3 3 5 12 17 12
11 Racing CM 11 3 2 6 11 16 11
12 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9
13 Plaza Colonia 11 2 3 6 12 18 9
14 Sud America 11 2 3 6 13 25 9
15 Juventud 11 1 4 6 10 16 7
16 Liverpool 11 1 4 6 9 20 7
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Penarol v Danubio (2230)