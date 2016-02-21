Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Danubio 3 El Tanque Sisley 3
Liverpool 1 Juventud 3
Villa Teresa 1 Plaza Colonia 1
Saturday, February 20
Nacional M. 2 Montevideo Wanderers 1
Sud America 2 River Plate M. 1
Racing CM 2 Fenix 2
Rentistas 0 Cerro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
-------------------------
2 Racing CM 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
3 Plaza Colonia 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
4 Penarol 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
5 Sud America 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Fenix 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
7 Danubio 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
8 Cerro 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Rentistas 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
10 Villa Teresa 3 1 1 1 4 6 4
11 Montevideo Wanderers 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
12 Juventud 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
13 El Tanque Sisley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
14 River Plate M. 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
15 Defensor Sporting 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
16 Liverpool 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 21
Penarol v Defensor Sporting (2300)