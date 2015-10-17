Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Cerro 4 Juventud 1 Fenix 0 Nacional M. 2 Sud America 3 Villa Teresa 1 Friday, October 16 Defensor Sporting 2 Montevideo Wanderers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 9 7 1 1 22 10 22 ------------------------- 2 Montevideo Wanderers 9 5 2 2 16 10 17 3 Penarol 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 4 Fenix 9 4 3 2 12 9 15 5 Cerro 9 5 0 4 14 13 15 6 Liverpool 8 4 2 2 8 6 14 7 Defensor Sporting 9 4 1 4 15 15 13 8 River Plate 8 4 0 4 17 15 12 9 El Tanque Sisley 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 10 Rentistas 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 11 Sud America 9 2 3 4 11 16 9 12 Danubio 8 2 2 4 9 9 8 13 Plaza Colonia 8 2 2 4 8 10 8 14 Racing CM 8 2 2 4 8 13 8 15 Juventud 9 2 2 5 8 16 8 16 Villa Teresa 9 1 2 6 7 17 5 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 El Tanque Sisley v Plaza Colonia (1830) Racing CM v Liverpool (1830) River Plate v Danubio (1830) Penarol v Rentistas (2100)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.