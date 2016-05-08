Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Cerro 2 El Tanque Sisley 0 Juventud 2 Defensor Sporting 1 Liverpool 0 Danubio 3 Rentistas 2 River Plate M. 1 Saturday, May 7 Villa Teresa 0 Penarol 3 Montevideo Wanderers 0 Sud America 2 Plaza Colonia 1 Fenix 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 11 8 1 2 20 9 25 ------------------------- 2 Plaza Colonia 11 7 3 1 14 6 24 3 Nacional M. 10 6 2 2 18 9 20 4 Cerro 11 6 2 3 12 9 20 5 Fenix 11 5 4 2 14 8 19 6 Sud America 11 5 3 3 13 12 18 7 Rentistas 11 5 2 4 14 13 17 8 River Plate M. 11 4 3 4 13 11 15 9 Juventud 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 10 Villa Teresa 11 4 2 5 11 16 14 11 Montevideo Wanderers 11 3 3 5 18 17 12 12 Liverpool 11 3 1 7 11 18 10 13 Racing CM 10 2 3 5 14 17 9 14 Defensor Sporting 11 2 3 6 13 23 9 15 Danubio 11 2 2 7 14 20 8 16 El Tanque Sisley 11 2 1 8 9 21 7 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Nacional M. v Racing CM (2200)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0