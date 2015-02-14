Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Cerro 0 Penarol 3 El Tanque Sisley 1 Montevideo Wanderers 0 River Plate 2 Atenas 5 Sud America 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atenas 1 1 0 0 5 2 3 ------------------------- 2 Penarol 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 El Tanque Sisley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Rampla Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Sud America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Danubio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Defensor Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Juventud 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing CM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rentistas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tacuarembo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Montevideo Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 River Plate 1 0 0 1 2 5 0 16 Cerro 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Juventud v Fenix (1930) Racing CM v Danubio (1930) Tacuarembo v Rentistas (1930) Defensor Sporting v Nacional M. (2200)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.