April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 2
Danubio 1 Racing CM 1
Plaza Colonia 1 Juventud 2
Villa Teresa 2 Defensor Sporting 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
-------------------------
2 Penarol 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
3 Cerro 6 4 1 1 5 2 13
4 Fenix 6 3 3 0 10 4 12
5 Sud America 6 3 2 1 9 7 11
6 Villa Teresa 7 3 2 2 8 9 11
7 Nacional M. 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
8 Racing CM 7 2 3 2 10 8 9
9 Juventud 7 2 2 3 11 11 8
10 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 1 3 6 9 7
11 Defensor Sporting 7 2 1 4 9 16 7
12 Montevideo Wanderers 6 1 2 3 11 11 5
13 Rentistas 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
14 Danubio 7 1 2 4 9 13 5
15 River Plate M. 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
16 Liverpool 6 1 0 5 4 11 3
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 2
Nacional M. v El Tanque Sisley (2200)
Sunday, April 3
Montevideo Wanderers v Cerro (1800)
Liverpool v Fenix (1830)
Rentistas v Sud America (1830)
Penarol v River Plate M. (2100)