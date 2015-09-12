Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Fenix 2 Danubio 1
Juventud 2 Nacional M. 3
Friday, September 11
Defensor Sporting 2 Rentistas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Defensor Sporting 5 4 0 1 11 5 12
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
3 Montevideo Wanderers 4 3 1 0 11 5 10
4 Fenix 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
5 Penarol 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
6 El Tanque Sisley 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
7 Danubio 5 2 0 3 8 7 6
8 Racing CM 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
9 Rentistas 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
10 Liverpool 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
11 Villa Teresa 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
12 Sud America 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
13 Juventud 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
14 Plaza Colonia 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
15 River Plate 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
16 Cerro 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Cerro v Villa Teresa (1830)
El Tanque Sisley v Liverpool (1830)
Plaza Colonia v Montevideo Wanderers (1830)
River Plate v Racing CM (1830)
Sud America v Penarol (2130)