March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Defensor Sporting 1 Cerro 1
Sud America 1 Penarol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 5 3 1 1 10 3 10
-------------------------
2 Atenas 4 3 0 1 12 7 9
3 Defensor Sporting 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
4 Sud America 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
5 River Plate 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
6 Danubio 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
7 Juventud 4 2 1 1 7 8 7
8 Cerro 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
9 El Tanque Sisley 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
10 Rentistas 4 2 0 2 6 9 6
11 Nacional M. 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
11 Tacuarembo 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
13 Rampla Juniors 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
14 Racing CM 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
15 Montevideo Wanderers 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
16 Fenix 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 22
Danubio v Nacional M. (1900)
El Tanque Sisley v Fenix (1900)
Racing CM v Montevideo Wanderers (1900)
River Plate v Rentistas (1900)
Tacuarembo v Juventud (1900)