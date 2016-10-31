Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 30
Cerro 2 Racing CM 3
Juventud 1 Villa Espanola 1
Nacional M. 3 River Plate M. 1
Wanderers 0 Plaza Colonia 0
Saturday, October 29
Boston River 1 Danubio 2
Fenix 1 Liverpool 0
Rampla Juniors 0 Defensor Sporting 1
Sud America 1 Penarol 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 10 8 0 2 19 9 24
2 Danubio 10 8 0 2 19 11 24
3 Wanderers 10 5 4 1 12 8 19
4 Liverpool 10 5 3 2 10 7 18
-------------------------
5 Fenix 10 4 3 3 10 8 15
6 Boston River 10 3 5 2 12 8 14
7 Defensor Sporting 10 4 2 4 13 10 14
8 Cerro 10 4 2 4 12 13 14
9 Juventud 10 3 4 3 6 5 13
10 Racing CM 10 3 4 3 15 16 13
11 Penarol 9 3 3 3 10 7 12
12 Sud America 10 3 0 7 9 14 9
13 Rampla Juniors 9 2 3 4 6 11 9
14 Plaza Colonia 10 1 4 5 11 16 7
15 River Plate M. 10 1 3 6 9 24 6
16 Villa Espanola 10 1 2 7 8 14 5
1-4: Copa Sudamericana