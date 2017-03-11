March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Fenix 2 Penarol 2
Rampla Juniors 3 River Plate M. 0
Sud America 2 Danubio 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 5 4 1 0 14 5 13
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 5 4 1 0 8 3 13
3 Rampla Juniors 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
4 Fenix 6 2 4 0 13 8 10
5 Wanderers 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
6 Penarol 5 2 3 0 10 2 9
7 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
8 El Tanque Sisley 5 3 0 2 9 11 9
9 Boston River 5 1 2 2 2 2 5
10 Racing CM 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
11 Juventud 5 0 3 2 6 8 3
12 Liverpool 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
13 Danubio 6 0 3 3 7 12 3
14 Sud America 6 0 3 3 5 14 3
15 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
16 Plaza Colonia 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Boston River v Liverpool (1930)
Defensor Sporting v Plaza Colonia (1930)
Juventud v Cerro (1930)
Wanderers v El Tanque Sisley (1930)
Nacional M. v Racing CM (2300)