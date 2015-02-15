Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Defensor Sporting 0 Nacional M. 0
Juventud 1 Fenix 1
Racing CM 0 Danubio 1
Tacuarembo 0 Rentistas 1
Saturday, February 14
Cerro 0 Penarol 3
El Tanque Sisley 1 Montevideo Wanderers 0
River Plate 2 Atenas 5
Sud America 1 Rampla Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atenas 1 1 0 0 5 2 3
-------------------------
2 Penarol 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Danubio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 El Tanque Sisley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Rentistas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Fenix 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Juventud 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Rampla Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Sud America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Defensor Sporting 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Nacional M. 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Montevideo Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Racing CM 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Tacuarembo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 River Plate 1 0 0 1 2 5 0
16 Cerro 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off