Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Danubio 3 Plaza Colonia 0
Rampla Juniors 0 Fenix 0
River Plate M. 0 Sud America 3
Saturday, September 24
Boston River 1 Racing CM 1
Defensor Sporting 0 Cerro 1
Liverpool 1 Villa Espanola 0
Wanderers 1 Nacional M. 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Danubio 5 4 0 1 9 3 12
2 Liverpool 5 3 2 0 4 1 11
3 Nacional M. 5 3 0 2 9 7 9
4 Rampla Juniors 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
-------------------------
5 Juventud 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
6 Wanderers 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
7 Cerro 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
8 Defensor Sporting 5 2 1 2 8 3 7
9 Boston River 5 1 4 0 8 4 7
10 Sud America 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
11 Penarol 4 1 2 1 2 1 5
12 Plaza Colonia 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
13 Fenix 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
14 Racing CM 5 0 3 2 4 7 3
15 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 2 14 2
16 Villa Espanola 5 0 0 5 3 9 0
1-4: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Juventud v Penarol (2200)