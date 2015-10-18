Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
El Tanque Sisley 0 Plaza Colonia 1
Penarol 1 Rentistas 0
Racing CM 3 Liverpool 1
River Plate 2 Danubio 1
Saturday, October 17
Cerro 4 Juventud 1
Fenix 0 Nacional M. 2
Sud America 3 Villa Teresa 1
Friday, October 16
Defensor Sporting 2 Montevideo Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 9 7 1 1 22 10 22
-------------------------
2 Penarol 9 6 1 2 17 12 19
3 Montevideo Wanderers 9 5 2 2 16 10 17
4 River Plate 9 5 0 4 19 16 15
5 Fenix 9 4 3 2 12 9 15
6 Cerro 9 5 0 4 14 13 15
7 Liverpool 9 4 2 3 9 9 14
8 Defensor Sporting 9 4 1 4 15 15 13
9 El Tanque Sisley 9 3 2 4 9 9 11
10 Plaza Colonia 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
11 Racing CM 9 3 2 4 11 14 11
12 Rentistas 9 2 3 4 8 10 9
13 Sud America 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
14 Danubio 9 2 2 5 10 11 8
15 Juventud 9 2 2 5 8 16 8
16 Villa Teresa 9 1 2 6 7 17 5
1: Championship play-off