March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Nacional M. 3 Racing CM 2
Boston River 3 Liverpool 1
Defensor Sporting 1 Plaza Colonia 3
Juventud 1 Cerro 1
Wanderers 1 El Tanque Sisley 2
Saturday, March 11
Fenix 2 Penarol 2
Rampla Juniors 3 River Plate M. 0
Sud America 2 Danubio 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 6 4 2 0 15 6 14
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 6 4 1 1 9 6 13
3 Nacional M. 4 4 0 0 7 3 12
4 El Tanque Sisley 6 4 0 2 11 12 12
5 Rampla Juniors 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
6 Fenix 6 2 4 0 13 8 10
7 Wanderers 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
8 Penarol 5 2 3 0 10 2 9
9 Boston River 6 2 2 2 5 3 8
10 Juventud 6 0 4 2 7 9 4
11 Racing CM 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
12 Plaza Colonia 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
13 Liverpool 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
14 Danubio 6 0 3 3 7 12 3
15 Sud America 6 0 3 3 5 14 3
16 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
1: Championship play-off