June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Fenix 3 Cerro 0
Friday, June 5
Nacional M. 2 Tacuarembo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 14 9 3 2 26 11 30
-------------------------
2 River Plate 14 9 2 3 30 15 29
3 Defensor Sporting 14 7 5 2 20 16 26
4 Juventud 14 7 3 4 24 16 24
5 Tacuarembo 15 7 3 5 23 22 24
6 Danubio 14 7 2 5 15 12 23
7 Cerro * 15 7 3 5 21 23 23
8 Nacional M. 15 6 3 6 24 21 21
9 Fenix 15 6 2 7 18 16 20
10 Sud America 14 4 7 3 17 18 19
11 Montevideo Wanderers 14 4 3 7 18 16 15
12 Atenas 14 4 2 8 25 33 14
13 Rampla Juniors 14 4 1 9 18 28 13
14 El Tanque Sisley 14 3 4 7 13 23 13
15 Rentistas 14 4 1 9 15 26 13
16 Racing CM 14 4 0 10 15 26 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
Atenas v El Tanque Sisley (1400)
Montevideo Wanderers v Sud America (1400)
Danubio v River Plate (1800)
Racing CM v Penarol (1800)
Rampla Juniors v Defensor Sporting (1800)
Rentistas v Juventud (1800)