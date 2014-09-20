Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
El Tanque Sisley 1 Penarol 1
Sud America 0 Cerro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing CM 5 4 1 0 15 7 13
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 5 4 0 1 13 5 12
3 Penarol 6 3 3 0 8 2 12
4 El Tanque Sisley 6 3 2 1 10 7 11
5 Fenix 5 3 1 1 11 8 10
6 Rentistas 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
7 Juventud 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
8 Defensor Sporting 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
9 Montevideo Wanderers 5 2 0 3 9 8 6
10 Danubio 5 2 0 3 10 11 6
11 River Plate 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
12 Sud America 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
13 Tacuarembo 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
14 Rampla Juniors 5 1 1 3 8 14 4
15 Atenas 5 1 0 4 5 12 3
16 Cerro 6 0 1 5 2 17 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Racing CM v Tacuarembo (1330)
Danubio v Rentistas (1830)
Defensor Sporting v Juventud (1830)
Montevideo Wanderers v Rampla Juniors (1830)
Atenas v Nacional M. (1900)
Monday, September 22
River Plate v Fenix (1900)