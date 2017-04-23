April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Defensor Sporting 1 Boston River 0
Fenix 0 Nacional M. 1
Rampla Juniors 4 Wanderers 3
Sud America 1 Liverpool 2
Saturday, April 22
Danubio 1 Racing CM 0
Juventud 3 El Tanque Sisley 0
Plaza Colonia 1 Penarol 1
River Plate M. 1 Cerro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 12 9 2 1 19 9 29
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 12 8 3 1 17 8 27
3 Penarol 12 6 6 0 24 8 24
4 Cerro 12 5 4 3 22 15 19
5 Wanderers 12 6 1 5 21 18 19
6 El Tanque Sisley 12 6 0 6 16 22 18
7 Boston River 12 5 2 5 15 10 17
8 Fenix 12 4 4 4 19 15 16
9 River Plate M. 12 4 4 4 10 12 16
10 Rampla Juniors 12 4 3 5 16 20 15
11 Danubio 12 2 6 4 10 14 12
12 Racing CM 12 3 2 7 11 17 11
13 Juventud 12 2 4 6 13 16 10
14 Plaza Colonia 12 2 4 6 13 19 10
15 Liverpool 12 2 4 6 11 21 10
16 Sud America 12 2 3 7 14 27 9
1: Championship play-off