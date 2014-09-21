Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Atenas 0 Nacional M. 2
Danubio 0 Rentistas 3
Defensor Sporting 2 Juventud 0
Montevideo Wanderers 0 Rampla Juniors 1
Racing CM 1 Tacuarembo 0
Saturday, September 20
El Tanque Sisley 1 Penarol 1
Sud America 0 Cerro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing CM 6 5 1 0 16 7 16
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 6 5 0 1 15 5 15
3 Rentistas 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
4 Penarol 6 3 3 0 8 2 12
5 El Tanque Sisley 6 3 2 1 10 7 11
6 Fenix 5 3 1 1 11 8 10
7 Defensor Sporting 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
8 Juventud 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
9 Rampla Juniors 6 2 1 3 9 14 7
10 Montevideo Wanderers 6 2 0 4 9 9 6
11 River Plate 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
12 Sud America 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
13 Danubio 6 2 0 4 10 14 6
14 Tacuarembo 6 1 1 4 8 10 4
15 Atenas 6 1 0 5 5 14 3
16 Cerro 6 0 1 5 2 17 1
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
River Plate v Fenix (1900)