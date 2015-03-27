March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 26
Atenas 1 Rampla Juniors 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 5 3 1 1 10 3 10
-------------------------
2 River Plate 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
3 Danubio 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
4 Atenas 5 3 0 2 13 11 9
5 Defensor Sporting 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
6 Sud America 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
7 Tacuarembo 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
8 Rampla Juniors 5 2 1 2 9 10 7
9 Juventud 5 2 1 2 8 10 7
10 Cerro 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
11 Racing CM 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
12 El Tanque Sisley 5 2 0 3 4 7 6
13 Rentistas 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
14 Fenix 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
15 Nacional M. 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
16 Montevideo Wanderers 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 28
Rentistas v Danubio (1900)
Penarol v El Tanque Sisley (2200)
Sunday, March 29
Cerro v Sud America (1900)
Fenix v River Plate (1900)
Juventud v Defensor Sporting (1900)
Rampla Juniors v Montevideo Wanderers (1900)
Tacuarembo v Racing CM (1900)
Monday, March 30
Nacional M. v Atenas (0000)