Feb 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Plaza Colonia 2 Nacional M. 0
Cerro 1 Liverpool 0
Defensor Sporting 3 Danubio 2
El Tanque Sisley 2 Rentistas 1
Saturday, February 27
Fenix 2 Penarol 0
Juventud 0 Villa Teresa 1
River Plate M. 1 Montevideo Wanderers 1
Sud America 2 Racing CM 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
-------------------------
2 Penarol 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
3 Nacional M. 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
4 Racing CM 4 2 2 0 9 5 8
5 Fenix 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
6 Sud America 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
7 Cerro 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
8 Villa Teresa 4 2 1 1 5 6 7
9 Montevideo Wanderers 4 1 1 2 8 7 4
10 Danubio 4 1 1 2 7 8 4
11 Rentistas 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
12 El Tanque Sisley 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
13 Juventud 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
14 Defensor Sporting 4 1 0 3 5 12 3
15 River Plate M. 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
16 Liverpool 4 0 0 4 2 9 0
1: Championship play-off