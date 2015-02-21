Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Fenix 0 Tacuarembo 1
Montevideo Wanderers 1 River Plate 1
Nacional M. 1 Sud America 2
Rampla Juniors 3 El Tanque Sisley 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rampla Juniors 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
2 Sud America 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Atenas 1 1 0 0 5 2 3
4 Penarol 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
5 Danubio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Rentistas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Tacuarembo 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
9 Juventud 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Defensor Sporting 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Fenix 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
11 Montevideo Wanderers 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
11 Nacional M. 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 River Plate 2 0 1 1 3 6 1
15 Racing CM 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Cerro 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Atenas v Danubio (1930)
Cerro v Racing CM (1930)
Rentistas v Defensor Sporting (1930)
Penarol v Juventud (2200)