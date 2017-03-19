BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Plaza Colonia 2 Sud America 3 Racing CM 1 Fenix 0 River Plate M. 0 Defensor Sporting 1 Saturday, March 18 El Tanque Sisley 0 Nacional M. 1 Cerro 2 Boston River 0 Danubio 1 Juventud 0 Liverpool 0 Wanderers 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro 7 5 2 0 17 6 17 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 7 5 1 1 10 6 16 3 Nacional M. 5 5 0 0 8 3 15 4 Wanderers 7 4 1 2 13 8 13 5 El Tanque Sisley 7 4 0 3 11 13 12 6 Rampla Juniors 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 7 Fenix 7 2 4 1 13 9 10 8 Penarol 5 2 3 0 10 2 9 9 Boston River 7 2 2 3 5 5 8 10 Racing CM 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 11 Danubio 7 1 3 3 8 12 6 12 Sud America 7 1 3 3 8 16 6 13 Juventud 7 0 4 3 7 10 4 14 Plaza Colonia 7 1 1 5 7 13 4 15 Liverpool 7 0 3 4 5 13 3 16 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 2 9 2 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 19 Penarol v Rampla Juniors (2300)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)