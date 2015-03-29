March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 29
Cerro 2 Sud America 2
Fenix 1 River Plate 2
Juventud 5 Defensor Sporting 0
Nacional M. 5 Atenas 3
Rampla Juniors 1 Montevideo Wanderers 3
Tacuarembo 1 Racing CM 0
Saturday, March 28
Penarol 2 El Tanque Sisley 1
Rentistas 1 Danubio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 6 4 1 1 12 4 13
-------------------------
2 River Plate 6 4 1 1 12 8 13
3 Juventud 6 3 1 2 13 10 10
4 Tacuarembo 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
5 Danubio 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
6 Sud America 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
7 Atenas 6 3 0 3 16 16 9
8 Rentistas 6 3 0 3 7 10 9
9 Cerro 6 2 2 2 9 11 8
10 Defensor Sporting 6 2 2 2 8 10 8
11 Nacional M. 6 2 1 3 9 9 7
12 Rampla Juniors 6 2 1 3 10 13 7
13 Racing CM 6 2 0 4 5 7 6
14 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 0 4 5 9 6
15 Fenix 6 1 2 3 5 5 5
16 Montevideo Wanderers 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
1: Championship play-off