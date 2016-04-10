April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Cerro 0 Plaza Colonia 0
El Tanque Sisley 1 Montevideo Wanderers 3
River Plate M. 0 Juventud 0
Saturday, April 9
Penarol 2 Danubio 1
Sud America 0 Liverpool 3
Fenix 1 Villa Teresa 0
Racing CM 0 Rentistas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 8 5 2 1 10 4 17
-------------------------
2 Fenix 8 4 4 0 12 5 16
3 Penarol 8 5 1 2 13 8 16
4 Cerro 8 4 2 2 6 5 14
5 Nacional M. 7 4 1 2 12 6 13
6 Montevideo Wanderers 8 3 2 3 17 13 11
7 Rentistas 8 3 2 3 9 8 11
8 Sud America 8 3 2 3 9 11 11
9 Villa Teresa 8 3 2 3 8 10 11
10 Juventud 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
11 Racing CM 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
12 River Plate M. 8 2 3 3 6 8 9
13 Liverpool 8 2 1 5 8 12 7
14 Defensor Sporting 7 2 1 4 9 16 7
15 El Tanque Sisley 8 2 1 5 8 15 7
16 Danubio 8 1 2 5 10 15 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 10
Defensor Sporting v Nacional M. (2200)