Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 Sud America 0 Plaza Colonia 2 Penarol 2 Nacional M. 2 Rentistas 0 Liverpool 1 Saturday, May 14 Danubio 1 Villa Teresa 1 Defensor Sporting 1 Cerro 0 Fenix 2 Juventud 2 Racing CM 1 Montevideo Wanderers 3 River Plate M. 1 El Tanque Sisley 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Plaza Colonia 12 8 3 1 16 6 27 ------------------------- 2 Penarol 12 8 2 2 22 11 26 3 Nacional M. 12 7 3 2 21 11 24 4 Fenix 12 5 5 2 16 10 20 5 Cerro 12 6 2 4 12 10 20 6 River Plate M. 12 5 3 4 14 11 18 7 Sud America 12 5 3 4 13 14 18 8 Rentistas 12 5 2 5 14 14 17 9 Juventud 12 4 4 4 18 17 16 10 Montevideo Wanderers 12 4 3 5 21 18 15 11 Villa Teresa 12 4 3 5 12 17 15 12 Liverpool 12 4 1 7 12 18 13 13 Defensor Sporting 12 3 3 6 14 23 12 14 Danubio 12 2 3 7 15 21 9 14 Racing CM 12 2 3 7 15 21 9 16 El Tanque Sisley 12 2 1 9 9 22 7 1: Championship play-off
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.