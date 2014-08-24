Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Danubio 2 Atenas 0
El Tanque Sisley 3 Rampla Juniors 3
Juventud 0 Penarol 1
Racing CM 4 Cerro 1
River Plate 1 Montevideo Wanderers 2
Saturday, August 23
Sud America 0 Nacional M. 1
Tacuarembo 1 Fenix 2
Friday, August 22
Defensor Sporting 1 Rentistas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing CM 2 2 0 0 8 3 6
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
3 Penarol 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
4 Fenix 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
5 El Tanque Sisley 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
6 Rentistas 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 River Plate 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
8 Danubio 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Montevideo Wanderers 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Sud America 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Rampla Juniors 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
12 Tacuarembo 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Juventud 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
14 Defensor Sporting 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
15 Atenas 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
16 Cerro 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
1: Championship play-off