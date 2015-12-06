Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Liverpool 2 Nacional M. 3
Penarol 1 Juventud 0
Racing CM 0 Cerro 2
Saturday, December 5
Danubio 2 Plaza Colonia 2
Fenix 3 Defensor Sporting 0
Rentistas 1 Montevideo Wanderers 2
River Plate 4 Villa Teresa 0
Sud America 1 El Tanque Sisley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 15 9 4 2 28 17 31
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 15 9 3 3 32 21 30
3 Cerro 15 9 1 5 25 19 28
4 Montevideo Wanderers 15 6 6 3 22 16 24
5 River Plate 15 7 2 6 31 25 23
6 Fenix 15 6 5 4 17 12 23
7 Danubio 15 6 4 5 21 13 22
8 Defensor Sporting 15 6 3 6 25 25 21
9 El Tanque Sisley 15 5 4 6 17 17 19
10 Rentistas 15 5 3 7 18 19 18
11 Sud America 15 4 6 5 17 22 18
12 Liverpool 15 5 3 7 15 24 18
13 Plaza Colonia 15 3 8 4 15 16 17
14 Racing CM 15 4 5 6 21 26 17
15 Juventud 15 4 3 8 14 25 15
16 Villa Teresa 15 1 2 12 9 30 5
1: Championship play-off