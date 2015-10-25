Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Cerro 1 River Plate 1
Juventud 1 El Tanque Sisley 0
Liverpool 1 Penarol 3
Villa Teresa 1 Racing CM 2
Saturday, October 24
Montevideo Wanderers 1 Fenix 1
Nacional M. 1 Sud America 2
Rentistas 0 Danubio 2
Friday, October 23
Plaza Colonia 0 Defensor Sporting 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 10 7 1 2 23 12 22
-------------------------
2 Penarol 10 7 1 2 20 13 22
3 Montevideo Wanderers 10 5 3 2 17 11 18
4 River Plate 10 5 1 4 20 17 16
5 Fenix 10 4 4 2 13 10 16
6 Cerro 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
7 Defensor Sporting 10 4 2 4 15 15 14
8 Racing CM 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
9 Liverpool 10 4 2 4 10 12 14
10 Plaza Colonia 10 3 3 4 9 10 12
11 Sud America 10 3 3 4 13 17 12
12 Danubio 10 3 2 5 12 11 11
13 El Tanque Sisley 10 3 2 5 9 10 11
14 Juventud 10 3 2 5 9 16 11
15 Rentistas 10 2 3 5 8 12 9
16 Villa Teresa 10 1 2 7 8 19 5
1: Championship play-off