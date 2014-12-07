Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Cerro 1 Fenix 3
Defensor Sporting 2 Rampla Juniors 0
El Tanque Sisley 0 Atenas 0
Penarol 2 Racing CM 3
Saturday, December 6
Juventud 3 Rentistas 0
River Plate 1 Danubio 2
Sud America 1 Montevideo Wanderers 0
Tacuarembo 0 Nacional M. 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 15 14 0 1 34 7 42
-------------------------
2 Racing CM 15 10 2 3 32 26 32
3 Penarol 15 7 4 4 28 16 25
4 River Plate 15 8 1 6 26 18 25
5 El Tanque Sisley 15 6 5 4 18 18 23
6 Defensor Sporting 15 6 3 6 28 22 21
7 Sud America 15 5 5 5 17 17 20
8 Juventud 15 6 2 7 21 22 20
9 Atenas 15 6 2 7 20 22 20
10 Danubio 15 5 5 5 17 20 20
11 Rentistas 15 6 2 7 18 24 20
12 Montevideo Wanderers 15 6 1 8 21 21 19
13 Fenix 15 5 2 8 20 26 17
14 Rampla Juniors 15 5 2 8 18 27 17
15 Cerro 15 3 2 10 11 32 11
16 Tacuarembo 15 1 4 10 17 28 7
1: Championship play-off