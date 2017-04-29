Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Boston River 1 Sud America 0 Cerro 1 Fenix 0 Liverpool 2 Juventud 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 12 9 2 1 19 9 29 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 12 8 3 1 17 8 27 3 Penarol 12 6 6 0 24 8 24 4 Cerro 13 6 4 3 23 15 22 5 Boston River 13 6 2 5 16 10 20 6 Wanderers 12 6 1 5 21 18 19 7 El Tanque Sisley 12 6 0 6 16 22 18 8 Fenix 13 4 4 5 19 16 16 9 River Plate M. 12 4 4 4 10 12 16 10 Rampla Juniors 12 4 3 5 16 20 15 11 Danubio 12 2 6 4 10 14 12 12 Juventud 13 2 5 6 15 18 11 13 Racing CM 12 3 2 7 11 17 11 14 Liverpool 13 2 5 6 13 23 11 15 Plaza Colonia 12 2 4 6 13 19 10 16 Sud America 13 2 3 8 14 28 9 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Penarol v River Plate M. (2200) Sunday, April 30 El Tanque Sisley v Danubio (1830) Racing CM v Plaza Colonia (1830) Wanderers v Defensor Sporting (1830) Nacional M. v Rampla Juniors (2100)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A