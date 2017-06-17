June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 17
Fenix 1 Defensor Sporting 1
Juventud 2 Sud America 2
Racing CM 1 Nacional M. 3
River Plate M. 1 Cerro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Serie 1
1 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
2 Penarol 3 2 1 0 7 1 7
3 Fenix 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
4 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
5 Boston River 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
6 Plaza Colonia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
7 El Tanque Sisley 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
8 Rampla Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
Serie 2
1 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10
2 Racing CM 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
3 Wanderers 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
4 Sud America 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
5 Cerro 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
7 Danubio 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
7 River Plate M. 4 0 1 3 2 6 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 18
Danubio v Wanderers (1800)
Liverpool v Plaza Colonia (1800)
Rampla Juniors v Boston River (1800)
El Tanque Sisley v Penarol (2100)