Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Cerro 2 Liverpool 0
Defensor Sporting 1 Wanderers 1
Juventud 0 Boston River 1
Saturday, October 1
Plaza Colonia 0 Penarol 0
Racing CM 4 Danubio 2
River Plate M. 1 Fenix 2
Sud America 3 Rampla Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Danubio 6 4 0 2 11 7 12
2 Juventud 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
3 Cerro 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
4 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 4 3 11
-------------------------
5 Boston River 6 2 4 0 9 4 10
6 Nacional M. 5 3 0 2 9 7 9
7 Wanderers 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
8 Sud America 6 3 0 3 7 6 9
9 Rampla Juniors 6 2 3 1 5 6 9
10 Defensor Sporting 6 2 2 2 9 4 8
11 Fenix 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
12 Penarol 6 1 3 2 2 2 6
13 Racing CM 6 1 3 2 8 9 6
14 Plaza Colonia 6 1 3 2 8 10 6
15 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 3 16 2
16 Villa Espanola 5 0 0 5 3 9 0
1-4: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Villa Espanola v Nacional M. (2200)