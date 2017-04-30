Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 El Tanque Sisley 2 Danubio 4 Nacional M. 1 Rampla Juniors 0 Racing CM 2 Plaza Colonia 2 Wanderers 2 Defensor Sporting 3 Saturday, April 29 Penarol 1 River Plate M. 1 Boston River 1 Sud America 0 Cerro 1 Fenix 0 Liverpool 2 Juventud 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 13 10 2 1 20 9 32 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 13 9 3 1 20 10 30 3 Penarol 13 6 7 0 25 9 25 4 Cerro 13 6 4 3 23 15 22 5 Boston River 13 6 2 5 16 10 20 6 Wanderers 13 6 1 6 23 21 19 7 El Tanque Sisley 13 6 0 7 18 26 18 8 River Plate M. 13 4 5 4 11 13 17 9 Fenix 13 4 4 5 19 16 16 10 Danubio 13 3 6 4 14 16 15 11 Rampla Juniors 13 4 3 6 16 21 15 12 Racing CM 13 3 3 7 13 19 12 13 Juventud 13 2 5 6 15 18 11 14 Plaza Colonia 13 2 5 6 15 21 11 15 Liverpool 13 2 5 6 13 23 11 16 Sud America 13 2 3 8 14 28 9 1: Championship play-off
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara