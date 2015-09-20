Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Montevideo Wanderers 0 Juventud 1
Nacional M. 4 Cerro 3
Plaza Colonia 3 River Plate 2
Rentistas 0 Fenix 0
Saturday, September 19
Danubio 1 Sud America 1
Liverpool 2 Defensor Sporting 1
Penarol 3 Racing CM 1
Villa Teresa 0 El Tanque Sisley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 6 5 0 1 15 9 15
-------------------------
2 Penarol 6 4 1 1 15 8 13
3 Defensor Sporting 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
4 Montevideo Wanderers 6 3 2 1 12 7 11
5 Fenix 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
6 El Tanque Sisley 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
7 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
8 Danubio 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
9 Plaza Colonia 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
10 Rentistas 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
11 Juventud 6 2 1 3 4 8 7
12 River Plate 6 2 0 4 10 13 6
13 Cerro 6 2 0 4 8 12 6
14 Racing CM 6 2 0 4 8 13 6
15 Sud America 6 1 2 3 5 11 5
16 Villa Teresa 6 1 1 4 5 11 4
1: Championship play-off