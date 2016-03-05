March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 Liverpool 0 El Tanque Sisley 1 Villa Teresa 0 Cerro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Plaza Colonia 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 ------------------------- 2 Cerro 5 3 1 1 4 2 10 3 Penarol 4 3 0 1 9 4 9 4 Nacional M. 4 3 0 1 8 3 9 5 Racing CM 4 2 2 0 9 5 8 6 Fenix 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 7 Sud America 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 8 El Tanque Sisley 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 9 Villa Teresa 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 10 Montevideo Wanderers 4 1 1 2 8 7 4 11 Danubio 4 1 1 2 7 8 4 12 Rentistas 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 13 Juventud 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 14 Defensor Sporting 4 1 0 3 5 12 3 15 River Plate M. 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 16 Liverpool 5 0 0 5 2 10 0 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Penarol v Sud America (2300) Sunday, March 6 Danubio v Fenix (1330) Montevideo Wanderers v Plaza Colonia (1930) Racing CM v River Plate M. (1930) Rentistas v Defensor Sporting (1930) Nacional M. v Juventud (2300)