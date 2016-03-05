March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Liverpool 0 El Tanque Sisley 1
Villa Teresa 0 Cerro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
-------------------------
2 Cerro 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
3 Penarol 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
4 Nacional M. 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
5 Racing CM 4 2 2 0 9 5 8
6 Fenix 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
7 Sud America 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 El Tanque Sisley 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
9 Villa Teresa 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
10 Montevideo Wanderers 4 1 1 2 8 7 4
11 Danubio 4 1 1 2 7 8 4
12 Rentistas 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
13 Juventud 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
14 Defensor Sporting 4 1 0 3 5 12 3
15 River Plate M. 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
16 Liverpool 5 0 0 5 2 10 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Penarol v Sud America (2300)
Sunday, March 6
Danubio v Fenix (1330)
Montevideo Wanderers v Plaza Colonia (1930)
Racing CM v River Plate M. (1930)
Rentistas v Defensor Sporting (1930)
Nacional M. v Juventud (2300)