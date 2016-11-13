UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 13 Danubio 1 Juventud 1 Plaza Colonia 2 Boston River 2 Rampla Juniors 0 River Plate M. 2 Saturday, November 12 Cerro 0 Nacional M. 0 Fenix 1 Sud America 2 Liverpool 2 Wanderers 1 Villa Espanola 2 Defensor Sporting 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 11 8 1 2 19 9 25 2 Danubio 11 8 1 2 20 12 25 3 Liverpool 11 6 3 2 12 8 21 4 Wanderers 11 5 4 2 13 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Boston River 11 3 6 2 14 10 15 6 Defensor Sporting 11 4 3 4 15 12 15 7 Fenix 11 4 3 4 11 10 15 8 Cerro 11 4 3 4 12 13 15 9 Juventud 11 3 5 3 7 6 14 10 Racing CM 10 3 4 3 15 16 13 11 Penarol 10 3 3 4 10 8 12 12 Sud America 11 4 0 7 11 15 12 13 Rampla Juniors 11 3 3 5 7 13 12 14 River Plate M. 11 2 3 6 11 24 9 15 Plaza Colonia 11 1 5 5 13 18 8 16 Villa Espanola 11 1 3 7 10 16 6 1-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 13 Racing CM v Penarol (2215)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.