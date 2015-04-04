Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Montevideo Wanderers 2 Nacional M. 0 Sud America 1 Juventud 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Juventud 7 4 1 2 15 11 13 3 River Plate 6 4 1 1 12 8 13 4 Tacuarembo 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 5 Danubio 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 6 Atenas 6 3 0 3 16 16 9 7 Sud America 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 8 Rentistas 6 3 0 3 7 10 9 9 Montevideo Wanderers 7 2 2 3 8 7 8 10 Cerro 6 2 2 2 9 11 8 11 Defensor Sporting 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 12 Nacional M. 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 13 Rampla Juniors 6 2 1 3 10 13 7 14 Racing CM 6 2 0 4 5 7 6 15 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 0 4 5 9 6 16 Fenix 6 1 2 3 5 5 5 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Racing CM v Rampla Juniors (1315) Atenas v Rentistas (1900) Danubio v Fenix (1900) Defensor Sporting v Tacuarembo (1900) El Tanque Sisley v Cerro (1900) River Plate v Penarol (1900)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.