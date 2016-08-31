Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 31 Boston River 1 Defensor Sporting 1 Danubio 2 Nacional M. 1 Tuesday, August 30 Fenix 0 Cerro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventud 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Danubio 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Rampla Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Cerro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Boston River 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Defensor Sporting 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Plaza Colonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Racing CM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Penarol 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 River Plate M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Nacional M. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Villa Espanola 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Fenix 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Sud America 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 31 Wanderers v River Plate M. (2300) Saturday, September 3 Rampla Juniors v Danubio (1830) Sud America v Villa Espanola (1830) Penarol v Fenix (2200) Sunday, September 4 Cerro v Wanderers (1830) Defensor Sporting v Juventud (1830) Racing CM v Liverpool (1830) River Plate M. v Boston River (1830) Nacional M. v Plaza Colonia (2200)