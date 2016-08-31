Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 31
Boston River 1 Defensor Sporting 1
Danubio 2 Nacional M. 1
Tuesday, August 30
Fenix 0 Cerro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juventud 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Danubio 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Rampla Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Cerro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
5 Boston River 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Defensor Sporting 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Plaza Colonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Racing CM 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Penarol 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
River Plate M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Nacional M. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Villa Espanola 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Fenix 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Sud America 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-4: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 31
Wanderers v River Plate M. (2300)
Saturday, September 3
Rampla Juniors v Danubio (1830)
Sud America v Villa Espanola (1830)
Penarol v Fenix (2200)
Sunday, September 4
Cerro v Wanderers (1830)
Defensor Sporting v Juventud (1830)
Racing CM v Liverpool (1830)
River Plate M. v Boston River (1830)
Nacional M. v Plaza Colonia (2200)