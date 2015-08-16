Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Cerro 0 Penarol 3
El Tanque Sisley 2 Racing CM 3
Juventud 0 Danubio 2
Montevideo Wanderers 1 Liverpool 1
Saturday, August 15
Nacional M. 4 Villa Teresa 1
Plaza Colonia 1 Rentistas 2
River Plate 1 Fenix 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
2 Penarol 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Danubio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Racing CM 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Fenix 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Rentistas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Montevideo Wanderers 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Defensor Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sud America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 El Tanque Sisley 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Plaza Colonia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 River Plate 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Villa Teresa 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
16 Cerro 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off