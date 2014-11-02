Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Cerro 2 Montevideo Wanderers 1
Juventud 2 Atenas 1
Penarol 2 Rampla Juniors 3
Rentistas 1 Racing CM 1
Tacuarembo 0 Danubio 0
Saturday, November 1
Defensor Sporting 0 River Plate 2
Fenix 0 Nacional M. 3
Sud America 1 El Tanque Sisley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 11 10 0 1 26 5 30
-------------------------
2 Racing CM 11 7 2 2 23 19 23
3 Penarol 11 5 4 2 19 10 19
4 River Plate 11 6 1 4 21 14 19
5 El Tanque Sisley 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
6 Defensor Sporting 11 5 2 4 24 17 17
7 Sud America 11 4 4 3 15 14 16
8 Rampla Juniors 11 5 1 5 16 20 16
9 Juventud 11 4 2 5 15 17 14
10 Rentistas 11 4 2 5 14 16 14
11 Fenix 11 4 2 5 14 19 14
12 Montevideo Wanderers 11 4 0 7 16 18 12
13 Atenas 11 4 0 7 16 21 12
14 Danubio 11 2 4 5 11 17 10
15 Cerro 11 2 2 7 7 24 8
16 Tacuarembo 11 1 3 7 14 21 6
1: Championship play-off