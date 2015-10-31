Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Fenix 0 Plaza Colonia 0
Racing CM 2 Nacional M. 2
Sud America 1 Montevideo Wanderers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
-------------------------
2 Penarol 10 7 1 2 20 13 22
3 Montevideo Wanderers 11 5 3 3 17 12 18
4 Fenix 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
5 River Plate 10 5 1 4 20 17 16
6 Cerro 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
7 Racing CM 11 4 3 4 15 17 15
8 Sud America 11 4 3 4 14 17 15
9 Defensor Sporting 10 4 2 4 15 15 14
10 Liverpool 10 4 2 4 10 12 14
11 Plaza Colonia 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
12 Danubio 10 3 2 5 12 11 11
13 El Tanque Sisley 10 3 2 5 9 10 11
14 Juventud 10 3 2 5 9 16 11
15 Rentistas 10 2 3 5 8 12 9
16 Villa Teresa 10 1 2 7 8 19 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Defensor Sporting v Juventud (2300)
Sunday, November 1
Danubio v Liverpool (1830)
El Tanque Sisley v Cerro (1830)
River Plate v Rentistas (1830)
Penarol v Villa Teresa (2100)