Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Danubio 4 Liverpool 0
El Tanque Sisley 2 Cerro 3
Penarol 4 Villa Teresa 1
River Plate 2 Rentistas 3
Saturday, October 31
Defensor Sporting 4 Juventud 1
Fenix 0 Plaza Colonia 0
Racing CM 2 Nacional M. 2
Sud America 1 Montevideo Wanderers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 11 8 1 2 24 14 25
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
3 Cerro 11 6 1 4 18 16 19
4 Montevideo Wanderers 11 5 3 3 17 12 18
5 Defensor Sporting 11 5 2 4 19 16 17
6 Fenix 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
7 River Plate 11 5 1 5 22 20 16
8 Racing CM 11 4 3 4 15 17 15
9 Sud America 11 4 3 4 14 17 15
10 Danubio 11 4 2 5 16 11 14
11 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 10 16 14
12 Plaza Colonia 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
13 Rentistas 11 3 3 5 11 14 12
14 El Tanque Sisley 11 3 2 6 11 13 11
15 Juventud 11 3 2 6 10 20 11
16 Villa Teresa 11 1 2 8 9 23 5
1: Championship play-off