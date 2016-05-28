Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 Danubio 1 Montevideo Wanderers 4 Fenix 1 El Tanque Sisley 0 Liverpool 1 Villa Teresa 0 Racing CM 0 Juventud 0 Rentistas 2 Nacional M. 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Plaza Colonia 13 8 4 1 18 8 28 ------------------------- 2 Penarol 13 8 2 3 23 15 26 3 Nacional M. 14 7 3 4 21 15 24 4 Fenix 14 6 5 3 18 12 23 5 Cerro 13 7 2 4 14 11 23 6 Montevideo Wanderers 14 6 3 5 29 20 21 7 Rentistas 14 6 3 5 17 15 21 8 Sud America 13 6 3 4 14 14 21 9 Liverpool 14 6 1 7 14 18 19 10 River Plate M. 13 5 3 5 14 12 18 11 Juventud 14 4 5 5 18 18 17 12 Villa Teresa 14 4 4 6 13 19 16 13 Defensor Sporting 13 4 3 6 20 28 15 14 Danubio 14 3 3 8 18 25 12 15 Racing CM 14 2 5 7 17 23 11 16 El Tanque Sisley 14 2 1 11 14 29 7 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 29 River Plate M. v Defensor Sporting (1800) Penarol v Plaza Colonia (1915) Sud America v Cerro (1915)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.