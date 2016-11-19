Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Penarol 1 Cerro 2 Racing CM 2 River Plate M. 1 Villa Espanola 0 Boston River 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 11 8 1 2 19 9 25 2 Danubio 11 8 1 2 20 12 25 3 Liverpool 11 6 3 2 12 8 21 4 Wanderers 11 5 4 2 13 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Boston River 12 4 6 2 17 10 18 6 Cerro 12 5 3 4 14 14 18 7 Racing CM 12 4 4 4 19 22 16 8 Penarol 12 4 3 5 16 12 15 9 Defensor Sporting 11 4 3 4 15 12 15 10 Fenix 11 4 3 4 11 10 15 11 Juventud 11 3 5 3 7 6 14 12 Sud America 11 4 0 7 11 15 12 13 Rampla Juniors 11 3 3 5 7 13 12 14 River Plate M. 12 2 3 7 12 26 9 15 Plaza Colonia 11 1 5 5 13 18 8 16 Villa Espanola 12 1 3 8 10 19 6 1-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Danubio v Wanderers (1900) Liverpool v Sud America (1900) Plaza Colonia v Fenix (1900) Rampla Juniors v Juventud (1900) Defensor Sporting v Nacional M. (2215)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.