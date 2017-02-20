Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Penarol 0 Boston River 0
Cerro 4 El Tanque Sisley 3
River Plate M. 1 Wanderers 2
Sud America 1 Defensor Sporting 2
Saturday, February 18
Plaza Colonia 0 Nacional M. 1
Danubio 4 Fenix 4
Juventud 2 Rampla Juniors 2
Racing CM 1 Liverpool 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
-------------------------
2 Wanderers 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 Cerro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
4 Defensor Sporting 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
5 Penarol 3 1 2 0 4 0 5
6 Fenix 3 1 2 0 7 5 5
7 Boston River 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
8 Liverpool 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
9 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 0 2 6 10 3
10 Danubio 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
11 Juventud 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
12 Rampla Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
13 Racing CM 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
14 River Plate M. 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
15 Plaza Colonia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
15 Sud America 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1: Championship play-off