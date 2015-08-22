Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Penarol 2 El Tanque Sisley 2
Racing CM 0 Defensor Sporting 2
Sud America 1 Fenix 1
Villa Teresa 2 Montevideo Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
-------------------------
2 Montevideo Wanderers 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
3 Fenix 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Nacional M. 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
5 Danubio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Defensor Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 Rentistas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Racing CM 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
9 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Sud America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 El Tanque Sisley 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
12 Plaza Colonia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 River Plate 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Cerro 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
16 Villa Teresa 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Danubio v Cerro (1800)
Liverpool v Plaza Colonia (1800)
Nacional M. v River Plate (2100)