May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Juventud 2 Boston River 5
Penarol 1 Cerro 2
Sud America 1 Wanderers 2
Saturday, May 6
Danubio 0 Liverpool 0
Defensor Sporting 3 Nacional M. 2
Plaza Colonia 1 El Tanque Sisley 0
Rampla Juniors 2 Fenix 1
River Plate M. 1 Racing CM 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Defensor Sporting 14 10 3 1 23 12 33
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 14 10 2 2 22 12 32
3 Penarol 14 6 7 1 26 11 25
4 Cerro 14 7 4 3 25 16 25
5 Boston River 14 7 2 5 21 12 23
6 Wanderers 14 7 1 6 25 22 22
7 Rampla Juniors 14 5 3 6 18 22 18
8 El Tanque Sisley 14 6 0 8 18 27 18
9 River Plate M. 14 4 5 5 12 15 17
10 Fenix 14 4 4 6 20 18 16
11 Danubio 14 3 7 4 14 16 16
12 Racing CM 14 4 3 7 15 20 15
13 Plaza Colonia 14 3 5 6 16 21 14
14 Liverpool 14 2 6 6 13 23 12
15 Juventud 14 2 5 7 17 23 11
16 Sud America 14 2 3 9 15 30 9
1: Championship play-off