Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Cerro 2 Defensor Sporting 3
Montevideo Wanderers 2 Racing CM 2
Villa Teresa 0 Danubio 1
Friday, November 6
El Tanque Sisley 2 River Plate 1
Plaza Colonia 1 Sud America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 11 8 1 2 24 14 25
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
3 Defensor Sporting 12 6 2 4 22 18 20
4 Montevideo Wanderers 12 5 4 3 19 14 19
5 Cerro 12 6 1 5 20 19 19
6 Danubio 12 5 2 5 17 11 17
7 Fenix 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
8 River Plate 12 5 1 6 23 22 16
9 Racing CM 12 4 4 4 17 19 16
10 Sud America 12 4 4 4 15 18 16
11 El Tanque Sisley 12 4 2 6 13 14 14
12 Plaza Colonia 12 3 5 4 10 11 14
13 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 10 16 14
14 Rentistas 11 3 3 5 11 14 12
15 Juventud 11 3 2 6 10 20 11
16 Villa Teresa 12 1 2 9 9 24 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Juventud v Fenix (1400)
Liverpool v Rentistas (1400)
Nacional M. v Penarol (1900)